New Suit - Trademark

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit Sunday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of health-based gummy producer Dauntless Media. The suit takes aim at Muram Nutrition LLC and other defendants for advertising and selling 'Myco Mode' gummies on Amazon without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23801, Dauntless Media, LLC v. Muram Nutrition LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 21, 2022, 7:04 AM