New Suit - Contract

Armstrong Teasdale and Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed a franchise lawsuit against City Wide Franchise Company Inc., a management company, in Kansas District Court on Friday. The complaint, pertaining to the alleged failure to renew a franchisee agreement, was filed on behalf of Kenneth Ayers and Dauntless Enterprises Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02273, Dauntless Enterprises Inc. v. City Wide Franchise Company Inc.

Business Services

June 16, 2023, 1:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Dauntless Enterprises, Inc.

Kenneth Ayers

Plaintiffs

Armstrong Teasdale

defendants

City Wide Franchise Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute