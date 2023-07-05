Daugherty Lordan Group Jumps to Freeman Mathis & Gary in Pit...

News From Law.com

The shadows of former founding partners John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen are lingering over Daugherty Lordan, formerly known as Barber Ranen, which lost its Pittsburgh office's five-attorney labor and employment group to national firm Freeman Mathis & Gary, effective July 1.The move, which only took about two weeks of conversation to negotiate, was partly the result of the scandal involving Barber and Ranen, who initially split from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith to found their own firm before resigning as name partners in early June following the release of misogynistic and racist emails sent between the pair while at Lewis Brisbois.

July 05, 2023, 2:52 PM

