Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partners Patty Eakes and Molly A. Terwilliger have stepped in to defend Microsoft in a pending patent infringement lawsuit over the company's OneDrive file hosting service. The suit, filed Oct. 31 in Washington Western District Court by Byrnes Keller Cromwell and Messner Reeves LLP on behalf of Datanet LLC, asserts a portfolio of patents related to file preservation, file integrity and other backup system functionality. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michelle L. Peterson, is 2:22-cv-01545, Datanet LLC v. Microsoft Corporation.