Who Got The Work

Karon N. Fowler of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Dropbox in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed April 1 in California Northern District Court by Messner Reeves LLP and Heim, Payne & Chorush on behalf of Datanet LLC, asserts three patents pertaining to data backup and storage technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:24-cv-01972, Datanet LLC v. Dropbox Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 16, 2024, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Datanet LLC

Plaintiffs

Messner Reeves

Heim, Payne And Chorush LLP

defendants

Dropbox Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims