Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partner Monte T. Squire has entered an appearance for SonicWall, a cybersecurity company specializing in network firewalls, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 26 in Delaware District Court by Stamoulis & Weinblatt and Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of DataCloud Technologies, asserts five patents pertaining to data organization, network communication and e-file retrieval. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:24-cv-00978, DataCloud Technologies, LLC v. SonicWall Inc.

Cybersecurity

September 11, 2024, 9:43 AM

Plaintiffs

DataCloud Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Stamoulis & Weinblatt LLC

Defendants

SonicWall Inc.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims