Who Got The Work

Puja Upadhyay of Richards, Layton & Finger has entered an appearance for Datto Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 6 in Delaware District Court by Stamoulis & Weinblatt and Rozier Hardt McDonough PLLC on behalf of DataCloud Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00019, DataCloud Technologies, LLC v. Datto, Inc.

Technology

March 17, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

DataCloud Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Stamoulis & Weinblatt LLC

James F. McDonough, III

Jonathan R. Miller

defendants

Datto, Inc.

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims