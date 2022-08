News From Law.com

Data security company Virtru has hired Mishi Choudhary as senior vice president and general counsel. Choudhary joins Washington, D.C.-based Virtru with more than 17 years of legal experience. She most recently worked as a partner at New York City-based law firm Moglen & Associates while simultaneously serving as legal director at the Software Freedom Law Center.

August 31, 2022, 2:24 PM