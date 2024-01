Who Got The Work

DLA Piper partner Michael Strapp has entered an appearance for Cloud Software Group in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts a single patent related to a method for identification of families of data records, was filed Dec. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Data Resonance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:23-cv-11139, Data Resonance LLC v. Tibco Software Inc.

Technology

January 18, 2024, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Data Resonance LLC

Plaintiffs

Rabicoff Law LLC

defendants

Cloud Software Group, Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims