Data brokers have been hit with a crop of suits claiming their online disclosures of police officers' home addresses violated a New Jersey statute called Daniel's Law. At least 30 complaints have been filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey seeking damages based on the law, which was enacted after the 2020 murder of Daniel Anderl, the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas.

February 07, 2024, 3:57 PM

