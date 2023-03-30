Data Breach Class Actions Surge Amid Record-Low Consumer Law...

Breaking News From Law.com

There were 11,327 consumer lawsuits filed in 2022, the lowest in a decade, according a report released on Thursday by Lex Machina, part of Lexis Nexis. This year's Consumer Protection Litigation Report, which defines consumers lawsuits as those including the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, as well as class actions, said there were only two subsets of cases that rose in 2020 through 2022: Fair Credit Report Act cases and those involving data breaches.

Banking & Financial Services

March 30, 2023, 12:37 PM

nature of claim: /