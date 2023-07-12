Data-Breach Class Actions Surge Across US Federal Courts in ...

News From Law.com

In June, plaintiffs attorneys filed more than 60 federal data breach class actions, a surge that is part of an overall trend over the last year, in which there have been an average of 33 of these suits per month, well above the 13 suit average in the 12 months prior to that, per Law.com Trend Detection. "A year from now, we will be looking back at this data and thinking about the good 'ol days when only 33 cases per month were considered low,'" said Franklin Zemel, who co-chairs the first U.S. standing committee on cybersecurity and privacy law for the Florida Bar.

Cybersecurity

July 12, 2023

