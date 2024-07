News From Law.com

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Strauss Borrelli filed a data breach class action Monday against Prudential Insurance Co. of America on behalf of more than 2 million current and former customers. Prudential has been hit with three class actions in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey since the beginning of June in relation to the same cybercriminal attack.

Cybersecurity

July 08, 2024, 4:41 PM