Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baird Holm on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Independent Order of Foresters to Nebraska District Court. The complaint, concerning accidental death claims, was filed by attorney Brent M. Bloom on behalf of the Estate of Goa Dat. The case is 8:22-cv-00444, Dat et al v. The Independent Order Of Foresters.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 4:00 PM