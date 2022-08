New Suit - Copyright

Dickinson Wright filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court on behalf of software company Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corp. The suit takes aim at Parpro (Nevada) Inc. for unauthorized use of SolidWorks computer-aided design software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01327, Dassault Systmes SolidWorks Corporation v. Parpro (Nevada) Inc.

Technology

August 17, 2022, 1:12 AM