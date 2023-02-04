Who Got The Work

Anthony J. Carucci of Snell & Wilmer has entered an appearance for Randall Bogoje and Sunwest Fabrication Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 19 in California Central District Court by Harness, Dickey & Pierce and Harrington, Foxx, Dubrow & Canter on behalf of Dassault Systemes Solidworks Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:22-cv-09199, Dassault Systemes Solidworks Corporation v. Sunwest Fabrication Inc. et al.

Technology

February 04, 2023, 1:02 PM