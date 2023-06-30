New Suit - Copyright

Harness, Dickey & Pierce and Harrington, Foxx, Dubrow & Canter filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corporation, the owner and author of the 'Solidworks' software code package. The suit accuses Blissera Corp. and Suren Alexanian of installing unlicensed and unauthorized copies of 'Solidworks' software on three different computers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-03190, Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corporation v. Blissera Corp., et al.

Technology

June 30, 2023, 5:49 AM

