Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Elevance Health subsidiary Empire HealthChoice to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Harris Beach on behalf of Da Silva Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The case is 2:22-cv-07121, DaSilva Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC v. Empire HealthChoice HMO Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 22, 2022, 1:55 PM