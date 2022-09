New Suit - Employment

The Sygma Network Inc., a subsidiary of food product distributor Sysco, was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by the Sam Bernstein Law Firm on behalf of Maria Dase. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12135, Dase v. The Sygma Network, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 09, 2022, 3:22 PM