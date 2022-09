New Suit - Employment

Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Sam Bernstein Law Firm on behalf of a Sysco employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12135, Dase v. The Sygma Network, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 09, 2022, 2:07 PM