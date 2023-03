Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Hart on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Goodnight Midstream Permian LLC to New Mexico District Court. The suit, over the construction of pipelines on leased premises, was filed by Hinkle Shanor LLP on behalf of Dasco Cattle Company. The case is 2:23-cv-00252, Dasco Cattle Company v. Goodnight Midstream Permian, LLC.

New Mexico

March 24, 2023, 7:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Dasco Cattle Company

defendants

Goodnight Midstream Permian, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Hart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract