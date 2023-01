New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Law Offices of Albert Chang on behalf of Dasan Trading Co. Ltd., accuses the defendants of infringing the plaintiff's textile design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00314, Dasan Trading Co., Ltd. v. G1K Clothing et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 17, 2023, 4:23 AM