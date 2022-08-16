Who Got The Work

Jordan Eth and Christin J. Hill of Morrison & Foerster have stepped in to represent Unity Software Inc. and company officials John S. Riccitiello, Kimberly Jabal and Luis Felipe Visoso in a pending securities class action. The complaint, which was filed July 6 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that deficiencies in Unity's product platform reduced the accuracy of its 'Audience Pinpointer' technology, which uses real-time user valuation at the time of an ad request. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:22-cv-03962, Das v. Unity Software Inc. et al.

August 16, 2022, 10:02 AM