Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner Scott D. Musoff has entered an appearance for iRobot, CEO Colin M. Angle and CFO Julie Zeiler in a pending securities lawsuit in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Amazon for approximately $1.7 billion. The suit, filed March 8 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of Dylan Das, accuses the defendants of artificially inflating stock prices by overstating the likelihood of the merger being completed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:24-cv-02138, Das v. Irobot Corporation et al.
Technology
April 02, 2024, 8:55 AM