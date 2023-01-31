Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dickinson Wright on Monday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Kiria Advisory Partners, Sadhna Bokhiria and Dejana Nikolic to Arizona District Court. The complaint, filed by Snell & Wilmer on behalf of Darwin Advisory Partners, a health systems analyses provider, accuses Bokhiria and Nikolic, former Darwin vice president and market research associate, respectively, of misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of a competitor. The case is 2:23-cv-00193, Darwin Advisory Partners LLC v. Bokhiria et al.

Health Care

January 31, 2023, 6:04 AM