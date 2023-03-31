Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Friday removed a nuisance lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, pertaining to the Feb. 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, was filed by the Michael Jaafar Law Firm on behalf of Hussein Darwiche. The complaint alleges that Norfolk disposed of the toxic waste in the ground in Michigan, which threatens to contaminate the local groundwater and environment. The case is 2:23-cv-10752, Darwiche v. Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

March 31, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Hussein Darwiche

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims