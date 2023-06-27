New Suit - Trademark

Wayfair was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Olson & Cepuritis and Goldstine, Skrodzki, Russian, Nemec and Hoff on behalf of Darvin Furniture and Appliance of Orland Park Inc. The court action accuses Wayfair of using Darvin's name by showing furniture not actually made or sold by the plaintiff in search results for 'Darvin' on Wayfair's shopping websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04121, Darvin Furniture and Appliance of Orland Park, Inc. v. Wayfair LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 4:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Darvin Furniture and Appliance of Orland Park, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Olson Cepuritis

defendants

Wayfair LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims