King & Spalding partners Phyllis B. Sumner and Elizabeth D. Adler and senior associate Robert Griest and McGuireWoods partners Robert W. McFarland and V. Kathleen Dougherty have entered appearances for Huntington Ingalls Industries, a Virginia-based military shipbuilding company, in a pending data breach class action. The action, filed April 27 in Virginia Eastern District Court by the Wise Law Firm and Mason LLP, contends that the defendant failed to safeguard employees’ personal identifiable information, resulting in a data breach in March and May 2022. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jamar K. Walker, is 4:23-cv-00053, Darrin v. Huntington Ingalls Industries.
Aerospace & Defense
June 12, 2023, 4:28 AM