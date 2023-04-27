New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Huntington Ingalls Industries, a Virginia-based military shipbuilding company, was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Wise Law Firm and Maswon LLP, contends that the defendant failed to safeguard employees’ personal identifiable information, resulting in a data breach in March and May 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00053, Darrin v. Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Aerospace & Defense

April 27, 2023, 12:16 PM

Plaintiffs

April Darrin

defendants

Huntington Ingalls Industries

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract