Who Got The Work

Lori K. Mans and James D. McGuire of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for JEA in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Nov. 6 in Florida Middle District Court by Delegal & Poindexter on behalf a former employee who contends that he was subjected to a hostile work environment after filing internal complaints regarding religious- and disability-based discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan, is 3:23-cv-01320, Darr v. JEA.

Business Services

December 21, 2023, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Jason Darr

Plaintiffs

Delegal & Poindexter, P.A.

defendants

JEA

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination