New Suit - Contract

Hodgson Russ filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of medical device consultant DARR Lazers. The complaint, stemming from an independent consulting agreement, pursues claims against Pro-Line Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08597, DARR Lazers, LLC v. Pro-Line Solutions, Inc.

Health Care

October 10, 2022, 8:15 PM