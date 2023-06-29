New Suit - Securities

Embark Trucks, an autonomous trucking company, and its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court regarding the company's proposed acquisition by Applied Intuition. The court case, filed by Brodsky & Smith and Risen Law on behalf of Andy Daro, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting information in the proxy statement in support of the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03246, Daro v. Embark Technology, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

June 29, 2023, 6:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Andy Daro

Plaintiffs

Brodsky & Smith LLC

defendants

Embark Technology, Inc.

Alex Rodrigues

Brandon Moak

Elaine Chao

Ian Robertson

Pat Grady

Patricia Chiodo

Penelope Herscher

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws