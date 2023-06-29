Embark Trucks, an autonomous trucking company, and its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court regarding the company's proposed acquisition by Applied Intuition. The court case, filed by Brodsky & Smith and Risen Law on behalf of Andy Daro, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting information in the proxy statement in support of the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03246, Daro v. Embark Technology, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
June 29, 2023, 6:48 PM