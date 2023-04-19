New Suit - Copyright

Universal Music Group, Warner Music and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Aidala Bertuna & Kamins on behalf of Ghanaian musician Michael Elliot Kwabena Darko a/k/a Obrafour, contends that rapper Drake's 2022 song 'Calling My Name' samples vocal excerpts from Obrafour's song entitled 'Oye Ohene.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03232, Darko v. Graham et al.

April 19, 2023, 5:59 AM

Michael Elliot Kwabena Darko

Aidala Bertuna & Kamins PC

UMG Recordings, Inc.

Warner Music Corp.

Alexander Lustig

Aubrey Drake Graham

Bremer Music Group AB

Christian Beau Anastasiou Astrop

Diamante Anthony Blackmon

Johannes Klahr

Ovo Sound LLC

Republic Records, Inc.

Richard Zastenker

Universal Music Publishing AB

Universal Music Publishing Inc.

Universal Songs Of Polygram International Inc.

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims