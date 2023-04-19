Universal Music Group, Warner Music and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Aidala Bertuna & Kamins on behalf of Ghanaian musician Michael Elliot Kwabena Darko a/k/a Obrafour, contends that rapper Drake's 2022 song 'Calling My Name' samples vocal excerpts from Obrafour's song entitled 'Oye Ohene.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03232, Darko v. Graham et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
April 19, 2023, 5:59 AM