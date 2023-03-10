New Suit - Trade Secrets

Peckar & Abramson filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of cybersecurity company Dark Circuit Labs. The suit targets two former Dark Circuit employees and Black Sails Security for allegedly soliciting the plaintiff's clients and misappropriating confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00326, Dark Circuit Labs Inc v. Black Sails Security LLC et al.

Cybersecurity

March 10, 2023, 7:18 PM