New Suit

Kleinbard LLC filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Darien Rowayton Bank d/b/a Dr. Bank. The complaint pursues claims against Jack E. McGregor for fraudulently transferring various assets in an effort to avoid payment of a judgment in violation of Pennsylvania’s Voidable Transactions Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01394, Darien Rowayton Bank v. McGregor et al.

Pennsylvania

September 09, 2022, 7:55 AM