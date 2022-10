Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Specialized Loan Servicing to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Lane Law Firm on behalf of Cynthia L. Barrancotto and Thomas Dardas. The case is 4:22-cv-03678, Dardas et al v. Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC.

October 25, 2022, 12:46 PM