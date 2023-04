Who Got The Work

Andrew C. Rose of Nixon Peabody has entered an appearance for CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The complaint was filed Feb. 24 in New York Northern District Court by Flynn & Wietzke on behalf of William Dardanelli. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, is 1:23-cv-00254, Dardanelli v. CSX Transportation, Inc.

April 10, 2023, 10:41 AM

William Dardanelli

Flynn & Wietzke, P.C.

CSX Transportation, Inc.

Nixon Peabody

330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act