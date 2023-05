New Suit

Nationwide and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought pro se by Robert Lee Darby. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60961, Darby v. Ekwerekwu et al.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 4:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Lee Darby

defendants

Nationwide Insurance

Bristol West Insurance Group

Chukwueme Ekwerekwu

Dr. Richard Delgado

Jeffrey M. Kunzel

Robert D. Bacon Jr.

Turn Pike Mortors

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation