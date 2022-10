Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against Cummins, an automotive engine manufacturer, to Minnesota District Court. The complaint was filed by Rajkowski Hansmeier Ltd. on behalf of DaRan Inc. The case is 0:22-cv-02560, DaRan, Inc. v. Cummins, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 13, 2022, 7:00 PM