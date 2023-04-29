New Suit - Employment

Marathon Petroleum and other defendants were sued Friday in Washington Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination and sexual harassment. The lawsuit was brought by Schroeter Goldmark & Bender on behalf of a female refinery technician who claims that she was terminated after reporting sexual harassment by her direct supervisor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00632, Dapper v. Aegion Energy Services, LLC et al.

April 29, 2023, 12:28 PM

Stephanie Dapper

Schroeter Goldmark & Bender

Marathon Petroleum Company, LP

Aegion Energy Services, LLC

Brinderson, LLC

