Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Automobile Insurance Company to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, over the assignment of damages arising from a personal injury action, was filed by Fasig Brooks on behalf of Daphne Barranco, individually and as assignee of L.O.L.A.Q LLC, d/b/a Harry AS Restaurant, Bar and Nightclub. The case is 4:22-cv-00459, Daphne Barranco, Individually and a/a/o L.O.L.A.Q. LLC, d/b/a Harry AS Restaurant, Bar, Nightclub v. American Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 4:42 AM