New Suit - Patent

Susman Godfrey and Ward, Smith & Hill filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court against Chiaro Technology Ltd. The complaint, filed on behalf of Dao Health, asserts two patents for breast pump devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00289, Dao Health v. Chiaro Technology Limited.

Health Care

June 21, 2023, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Dao Health

Plaintiffs

Susman Godfrey

defendants

Chiaro Technology Limited

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims