Who Got The Work

Allison D. Balus of Baird Holm and Paul Raymond Barsness of Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs have entered appearances for Pedcor Homes Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Oct. 7 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of an hourly employee who contends that he was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:22-cv-04050, Dantzler v. Pedcor Homes Corporation.

Real Estate

November 21, 2022, 9:32 AM