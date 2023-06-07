Removed To Federal Court

GoHealth on Wednesday removed a class action filed under the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Wallace Miller and Siri & Glimstad, accuses the defendant of using questions about its employees' family history as a pretense for making certain decisions based on employees' respective genetics. GoHealth is represented by Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg. The case is 1:23-cv-03611, Dantzler v. GoHealth, LLC.

Digital Health

June 07, 2023, 6:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyrah Dantzler

defendants

GoHealth, LLC

defendant counsels

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches