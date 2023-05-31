New Suit - Contract

Dan's Hamptons LLC, publisher of the Long Island lifestyle publication 'Dan's Papers' and organizer of social and culinary events under the name 'Dan's Taste of Summer,' sued its former event manager Agency 21 Consulting for breach of contract on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Abrams Fensterman, accuses the defendant of breaching its agreement with the plaintiff by organizing competing events and soliciting the plaintiff's business partners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04026, Dan's Hamptons LLC v. Agency 21 Consulting LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 31, 2023, 4:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Dan's Hamptons LLC

Plaintiffs

Abrams Fensterman LLP

defendants

Agency 21 Consulting, LLC

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract