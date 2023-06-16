Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burns & Levinson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Frontier Professional Baseball Inc. to New Hampshire District Court. The suit was filed by McLane Middleton P.A. and Brand Woodward Law on behalf of former Frontier CEO Jon Danos, who contends he was wrongfully terminated after proposing that Frontier provide him with 20 percent revenue as his commission. The court action is seeking more than $815,000 for unpaid salary and commission. The case is 1:23-cv-00321, Danos v. Frontier Professional Baseball, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 16, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Jon Danos

defendants

Frontier Professional Baseball, Inc.

defendant counsels

Burns & Levinson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract