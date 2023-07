New Suit - Interpleader

Prudential Insurance was hit with an interpleader complaint in Missouri Eastern District Court on Monday. The complaint, filed by Interpleader Law, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries for life insurance benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-00851, Daniels v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

July 03, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Kyla Daniels

Plaintiffs

Interpleader Law LLC

defendants

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

nature of claim: 890/