Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Walker on Thursday removed a lawsuit against AmeriCredit Financial Services and Texas Workforce Commission to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a plaintiff alleging breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case is 4:23-cv-00691, Daniels v. Texas Workforce Commission et al.

Automotive

July 06, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Briaunna Daniels

defendants

Americredit Financial Services, Inc.

Texas Workforce Commission

defendant counsels

Jackson Walker

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act