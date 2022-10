Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foley & Lardner on Monday removed a lawsuit against blood donation center Oneblood Inc. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Law Firm of Marie A. Mattox on behalf of Mercedez Daniels. The case is 5:22-cv-00232, Daniels v. Oneblood, Inc.

Health Care

October 04, 2022, 6:18 AM