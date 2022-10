Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Maximus Federal Services Incorporated to Arizona District Court. The suit, over the alleged failure to pay sales commission due to the former vice president of sales, was filed by Jaburg & Wilk on behalf of Kip Daniels. The case is 2:22-cv-01702, Daniels v. Maximus Federal Services Incorporated.

Arizona

October 06, 2022, 5:57 PM